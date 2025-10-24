Kurnool Bus Accident: YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Tragedy That Claimed 20 Lives

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident that claimed at least 20 lives.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “The news of the tragic bus fire near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

He further urged the government to provide all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by the incident.

The Volvo bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it caught fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal.

According to Kurnool District Collector A Siri, the accident occurred between 3 am and 3.10 am after the bus collided with a motorcycle, causing a fuel leak that triggered the blaze.

“Of the 41 passengers, 21 were rescued safely. Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far. Efforts are on to identify the rest,” Siri said.

The District Collector added, “The incident took place late at night when passengers were asleep. The bus’s electrical wiring was damaged after the collision, and the doors failed to open. We are investigating the matter. The two drivers managed to escape. The passengers were travelling from Hyderabad, and we are tracing the families of the deceased. A control room has been set up.”

A list of all 41 passengers has also been released to help families locate their loved ones.