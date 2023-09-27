KA Paul Accuses Naidu, Lokesh of Corruption, Demands Atchannaidu Arrest

Visakhapatnam: Telugu evangelist-turned politician and Praja Shanti Party chief KA Paul alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is the most corrupt politician in the country.

Criticising the Opposition leader, Paul claimed that Naidu was indulged in corruption activities to the tune of Rs 6 lakh crores. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Praja Shanti Party chief said Nara Lokesh was also involved in his father’s corrupt activities. He said Naidu deserves jail term.

Paul slammed the TDP for holding paid demonstrations against the arrest of the party chief. He said if Naidu has trust in the judiciary, he would cooperate during questioning with the investigating agencies. The Praja Shanti Party leader also demanded the arrest of TDP leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in the multi-crore skill development scam case. He further said the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has sealed the deal with the TDP for 25 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and has allegedly ignored the Kapu community.

Also Read: Hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea adjourned to Oct 4