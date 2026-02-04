Jogi Ramesh moves AP High Court seeking quashing of cases

Former minister and senior YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh has moved the AP High Court seeking to quash the cases registered against him in Tirupati and Ibrahimpatnam, alleging that the police action is politically motivated.

The matter came up before Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa. Senior advocate Sriram Subramanyam argued on behalf of Jogi Ramesh.

It was submitted to the court that the cases were registered in haste without following proper procedure and that the police acted with political intent. The counsel pointed out that the statements made by Jogi Ramesh were part of political discourse and the same were taken out of context to portray them as creating tension between groups.

Senior Counsel Sriram Subramanyam stated that similar and even more severe derogatory statements made by others in the past about the then Chief minister and his family and when police tried to take action during that time, the very same High Court had earlier cautioned authorities against closely policing political speeches. In contrast, the present cases, it was argued, show selective action aimed at targeting opposition leaders, by taking their speech out of context.

He also stated that the police are attempting to arrest Jogi Ramesh by launching multiple cases against them. Such police action is nothing but infringing to the freedom of speech enshrined under Article 19(2) of Indian Constitution and the same is an attempt to intimidate and silence YSRCP leaders.

Seeking relief, it is urged that the AP High Court to intervene and set aside the cases, stating that they are an abuse of power and part of a broader pattern of harassment against opposition voices.