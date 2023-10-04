Jana Sena and TDP are Competing for Same Voters, Says YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi 

Kakinada: Coming down heavily on Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan for allegedly working hand in glove with the Opposition TDP, the YSRCP legislator Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy said the ‘package’ being given to the Jana Sena leader will be revealed soon.

Speaking to a media person here on Wednesday, the Kakinada City MLA said the ‘package star’ is reportedly charging money from the TDP for his visits to Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry central prison in connection with the skill development scam case.

Dwarampudi said the details of money sent by Jana Sena chief allegedly through hawala transactions to foreign countries like Russia, Singapore and Dubai will be out in the public domain. In politics, nobody takes Pawan Kalyan seriously, he said and added that both Jana Sena and TDP are competing for the same voters in Krishna district. The YSRCP leader further said the meeting of Jana Sena and TDP party chiefs is easy but bringing the cadres of both political rivals is next to impossible.

