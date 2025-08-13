Jagan Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence on AP Vote Chori Scam

AP Former CM and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not speaking out on alleged large-scale electoral irregularities in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli today, Jagan alleged that during the recent state elections, the total number of votes saw an unusual spike of 12.5% between polling day and counting day — an increase of nearly 48 lakh votes.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on such a serious issue?” Jagan asked, suggesting that the Congress leader maintains constant contact with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu through Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy, which may explain his reluctance to comment.

The YSRCP chief also criticised Manickam Tagore, the AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh, accusing him of avoiding criticism of Mr. Naidu while frequently targeting him instead.

Jagan further alleged that the TDP government is involved in “massive scams,” citing irregularities in the Amaravati capital project and questionable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

“Several scams are taking place in the state, yet Congress remains completely silent,” he remarked, hinting at a possible political understanding between the two parties.

