Jagan Alleges High-Level Nexus in Joji Nagar Demolitions, Seeks CBI Probe

Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the demolition of houses in Joji Nagar, alleging a conspiracy involving “people in high places” to hand over prime land to private interests. He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the episode, calling the demolitions a “brazen abuse of power” carried out in defiance of court orders.

Speaking to the media, Jagan said he stood in full solidarity with the affected families, whose homes were razed despite court relief that was valid until December 31. He alleged that the demolitions were executed with heavy police deployment even as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, raising serious questions about the intent and legality of the action.

Allegations of Political Collusion

Directly naming former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader Nara Lokesh, a local MP and a Jana Sena corporator, Jagan accused them of orchestrating the demolition. He claimed that 42 families living on 2.17 acres of land—estimated to be worth ₹150 crore—were targeted despite having all necessary permissions and paying EMIs on housing loans.

According to Jagan, the residents had been living in the colony for over 25 years, making the sudden demolition both arbitrary and cruel. “If the residents did not own the land, how were permissions granted and loans sanctioned?” he asked, accusing the authorities of selectively twisting rules to suit powerful interests.

Claims of Fabricated Records

Jagan further alleged that fake documents were created during Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure, including the registration of a “bogus society” with a backdated record in 2016. He claimed the litigation was engineered solely to facilitate the transfer of the land to private players under the cover of legal disputes.

He described the Joji Nagar episode as part of a larger pattern, alleging that disputed land across the state is being systematically targeted through manufactured litigation, with TDP leaders and cadre allegedly acting as beneficiaries.

Call for Central Probe

Insisting that only an independent CBI investigation could expose the “behind-the-scenes operations,” Jagan said those responsible for the demolitions would be held accountable. He assured the displaced families of full legal support from the YSRCP and promised that justice would be delivered once the party returns to power.

“The gross misuse of authority we are witnessing today is unprecedented,” he said, warning that the state was sliding into a system where power and greed override law, courts and basic human rights.

The government is yet to respond to the allegations.

Also read: YS Jagan Meets Joji Nagar Demolition Victims, Calls for CBI Probe - Photos