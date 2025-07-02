Infosys Horror: Techie From Andhra Arrested for Secretly Filming Over 30 Women in Restroom

An Infosys employee was arrested on July 1 for allegedly recording videos of more than 30 women on the company’s Bengaluru campus.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident came to light on June 30, when a female employee noticed someone recording her while she was in the washroom. She observed a reflection from the opposite side and realized someone was standing on the commode of the adjacent cubicle. Initially mistaking the reflection for her own, she soon discovered that the accused was attempting to film her using his mobile phone.

The woman immediately raised an alarm, prompting other employees to rush to the spot. Although the man apologized and tried to flee, he was caught by staff members.

During a preliminary investigation, Infosys HR personnel reportedly found a video of the complainant on the accused’s phone. A screenshot was taken before the video was deleted. Shockingly, they also discovered at least 30 other videos featuring different female employees. However However, no immediate legal action was initiated at that point.

Following a discussion with her husband, the complainant filed a police complaint on July 1. Based on her statement, the Electronics City Police arrested Mali under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The complainant further alleged that the company initially attempted to handle the matter internally by obtaining an apology from the accused. Police are now investigating whether Infosys failed to report the incident in a timely manner.