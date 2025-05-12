Indo-Pak tensions: 476 natives of Andhra and Telangana evacuated from border States

A total of 476 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were evacuated over the weekend from Indian states bordering Pakistan, as tensions escalated between the two nations following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

According to an official statement, approximately 350 students, all natives of Andhra Pradesh have arrived in New Delhi. Of these, 90 have already departed for their hometowns on Sunday, while 260 are currently being accommodated at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

To support evacuees, 24x7 control rooms have been set up at both Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 126 evacuees have reached Telangana Bhavan, including 91 who arrived late on the night of May 11. Officials reported that the group includes 50 students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, faculty members from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, students from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, and employees working in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the Telangana group, 57 individuals have already left for their respective hometowns.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavans are providing free lodging, food, medical care, and transportation to support those affected.

In response to rising cross-border tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack—which led to the launch of Operation Sindoor—the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have intensified efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of their citizens residing in sensitive border regions.

With both India and Pakistan now having agreed to a ceasefire, there is cautious optimism that the situation will stabilize in the coming days.