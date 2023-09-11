Hindupur MLA Balakrishna Calls Emergency Meet to Discuss Naidu’s Imprisonment 

Vijayawada: The troubles seem to be mounting for the TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in the Rajahmundry Central prison, as the state CID has sought a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant for him. The probe agency has moved the ACB court seeking a warrant against Naidu in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

In the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, which was filed in 2022, Naidu has been accused of changing the alignment of IRR to benefit Lingamaneni Estates firm. In May 2022, the CID had registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati.

As the TDP leader is in judicial custody after the CID arrested him on September 9 in a skill development scam, party’s Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna held a meeting at the party’s central office here on Monday. Senior TDP leaders like Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Pattabhi Ram, Nakka Ananda Babu and others attended the meeting.



The TDP leaders are learnt to have discussed various issues like who will lead the party in the absence of Naidu. It is not clear who will take the reins of the party. There are unconfirmed reports saying the party’s general secretary Nara Lokesh may temporarily suspend his ongoing padyatra in view of Naidu’s arrest.

