Hindu Temples Under Attack in Andhra Pradesh: Seven Idols Vandalized in 300-Year-Old Srikakulam Temple

In another attack on Hinduism, seven idols at the Kondanda Rama Temple at Pedda Pallipeta in Gara Mandal of Srikakulam were vandalized late Saturday night. The temple has a 300-year-old history.

The Vaishnava temple was recently renovated with contributions collected from locals. As part of the renovations, idols of Lord Vishnu’s Dashavataram were installed within the temple premises.

It has been learned that unidentified persons entered the premises and vandalized the idols of Kalki, Balarama, Sri Rama, Parashurama, Narasimha, and Sri Krishna, while destroying the idol of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana avatar.

The temple sweeper noticed the vandalized idols and immediately informed the priests, who alerted the executive officer (EO).

Two CCTV cameras installed on the premises were of no help, as they had not been functioning for the past 15 days. The EO has since lodged a complaint with the Gara police.

Responding to the incident, Srikakulam DSP Ch. Vivekananda asserted that the accused would be identified and arrested soon. A team of police officers inspected the temple and launched an investigation.

Following the incident, locals highlighted the rise in anti-social activities near the temple. In addition to the regular nuisance caused by alcoholics, residents have complained about drug peddlers operating in the area—concerns that police reportedly failed to address.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits VHP and Bajrang Dal have strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Devotees and their sentiments have come under frequent attack in Andhra Pradesh since the TDP government took charge.

First, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Laddu. Even the Supreme Court slammed the ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh and directed them to “Keep Gods away from politics.”

In January this year, at least six people were killed in a stampede in Tirupati on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi. In April, seven people died when a wall collapsed at the renowned Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam during Chandanotsavam.

The government has also failed to address repeated security breaches at the Tirumala Srivari temple and the deaths of scores of cows at the Goshala run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). More recently, the suspicious death of star tortoises came to light at the famous Kurmanathaswamy temple in Srikakulam — a site believed to be the manifestation place of Lord Vishnu in his Kurma (tortoise) avatar.