High Court Blow to TDP Government: Sakshi TV Scores Legal Victory

In a major setback to the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, the High Court has issued a stay order on cases booked against Sakshi TV in connection with a debate on senior journalist Kommmineni Srinivas Rao's "KSR Live Show".

Andhra Pradesh police lodged cases against Kommineni and Sakshi TV over comments made by a panelist on Kommineni’s ‘KSR Live Show’.

During a hearing on Kommineni’s bail plea last week, the Supreme Court strongly condemned his arrest. The apex court questioned the rationale behind arresting Kommineni when it was a panelist who made the controversial remarks. Lawyers representing the State argued that Kommineni had laughed at the comments, which led to his arrest.

In response, the court asked, “What is wrong with laughing? Is laughing a crime? We hear many cases and conduct investigations while laughing,” it remarked.

Granting bail to Kommineni, the court underlined the importance of protecting press freedom.

Kommineni was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad and taken to Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The vindictive approach of the TDP government was evident, with several unrelated charges filed against him.

Shockingly, the senior journalist was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A local court in Mangalagiri, while hearing his remand plea, also criticized the police for misusing the law.

The TDP government has been accused of targeting Sakshi TV and its journalists, particularly for reporting on issues related to corruption and crimes against women.