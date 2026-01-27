Governor's Address Turned Into ‘Lie Sheet’ by TDP Govt: Vellampalli Srinivas

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas launched a blistering attack on the Telugu Desam Party–led coalition, accusing it of turning the Governor’s Republic Day address into what he described as a “script of lies and factual distortions” to mask governance failure. He said it was disgraceful that the government had compelled the Governor to read out false claims before the people.

Speaking to the media at the YSR Congress Party Central Office in Tadepalli, Vellampalli said the coalition, which swept to power on grand promises under the banner of “Super Six,” had failed to deliver even one major assurance and had deceived every section of society.

He pointed out that the government had promised to release a Job Calendar every January 1, create two lakh jobs annually and provide an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000. “Two full years have passed. There is no Job Calendar, not a single unemployed youth has received the allowance, and jobs exist only in speeches,” he said. He accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of making exaggerated claims of massive job creation in national media, thereby damaging the credibility of Andhra Pradesh.

Vellampalli alleged that the coalition had also betrayed Amaravati farmers who gave up their lands for the capital, while simultaneously dismantling welfare schemes across the board. Under the Thalliki Vandanam programme, he said, mothers were paid arbitrary and reduced amounts such as ₹9,000, ₹8,000 and ₹7,000 instead of uniform support, and nearly 30 lakh students’ mothers were excluded altogether. He added that Annadata Sukhibhava and the free gas cylinder scheme existed only on paper, while the newly introduced P4 programme was nothing more than a diversion with no tangible benefits.

The former minister said the government had borrowed over ₹3.25 lakh crore in just 20 months but had nothing to show except publicity blitzes and luxury travel in special flights. “There is no development, only advertisements,” he remarked. According to him, law and order has collapsed, women’s safety has deteriorated, and democratic institutions have been systematically weakened.

He said key sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture were in deep crisis. Government schools, he claimed, had deteriorated sharply, nearly nine lakh children had dropped out, and fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena dues were pending for multiple quarters. He alleged that Aarogyasri had been crippled, hospital bills remained unpaid, emergency services like 108 and 104 had weakened, and medical colleges built during Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure were now being pushed towards privatisation under the PPP model.

On agriculture, Vellampalli said farmers were left helpless with no minimum support price, no free crop insurance, no zero-interest loans and non-functional RBKs, even during festive seasons. He accused the coalition of destroying the fourth pillar of democracy by weakening law and order, turning Andhra Pradesh into one of the most unsafe states. He alleged that BC, SC and ST communities were being targeted under a so-called “Red Book Constitution,” while the Home Minister had failed to conduct even basic departmental reviews and remained focused solely on attacking YS Jagan.

Vellampalli further accused the coalition leadership of destroying Amaravati to serve real-estate interests, inflating project costs, favouring contractors through mobilisation advances and silencing voices that questioned corruption. He said the Governor’s address offered nothing meaningful to citizens and falsely claimed full implementation of schemes, even though the much-publicised “Super Six” itself remained unfulfilled.

Drawing a contrast with the previous regime, he said the YSRCP government had borrowed less over five years and spent it on welfare, whereas the present coalition had crossed ₹3.25 lakh crore in just 20 months without delivering benefits to the people.

Referring to the Tirumala laddu controversy, Vellampalli said investigation agencies had already filed charge sheets and that the truth would come out, forcing those who made irresponsible statements to repent. Responding to remarks on “No Work, No Pay,” he said TDP leaders had no moral authority to lecture others on Assembly discipline, recalling that between 2014 and 2019, as many as 23 MLAs defected and some were even rewarded with ministerial posts. He also questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu had returned his salary for staying away from the Assembly.

He concluded by stating that the coalition government had completely failed on governance, misused the Governor’s address to spread falsehoods, and that the day was not far when the people of Andhra Pradesh would hold it fully accountable.

Watch Vellampalli Srinivas Address Media