Visakhapatnam: Good news for devotees who are planning to go for Ganga Pushkaralu. The Railway Board has said it will operate special trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi. The board further said it will also run special trains to clear the rush during the summer season.

According to the press release, due to the intervention of MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who is also the President of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samiti, the board has sanctioned the special trains for the religious tour..

The Railway board has issued the schedule of the special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu. The special train will depart from Visakhapatnam on April 19 and reach Varanasi the next day and another train will leave on April 26 from Visakhapatnam and arrive in Varanasi on April 27.

Similarly, the Railway board has decided to extend this service during the summer season too. The special trains will run for 5 days in May and four days in June between the Visakhapatnam and Varanasi cities.

