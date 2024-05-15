Fresh Violence Erupts in Palnadu and Tadipatri, Section 144 Imposed 

Palndau: The TDP cadre resorted to post-poll violence at several places in Andhra Pradesh. The party workers launched a series of attacks on the YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters and destroyed properties at several places. The cycle of violence, which started on the polling day, continued on Wednesday as well.

The opposition leader created mayhem at several places including Palnadu and Tadipatri. The irate TDP leaders attacked the voters claiming they did not vote for the Telugu Desam Party. Several people were injured and their properties damaged as the TDP supporters wreaked havoc in the state.

The police administration has come under severe criticism for not dealing firmly with those indulging in violence and providing protection to the people.

Tense situation continues to prevail in Palnadu as the TDP leaders attacked the YSRCP party workers with sticks and iron rods. YSRCP worker Battula Adinarayana was severely injured in the attacks and he was shifted to hospital for urgent medical attention.

In Machavaram mandal of Palnadu, the TDP cadre started attacking people indiscriminately with knives. The miscreants have chopped off the hands and legs of YSRCP leaders Singaraiah and Lakshmi Reddy. The condition of both the injured is stated to be critical.

The TDP workers were seen indulging in clashes and destroying the people’s properties in Tadipatri of Anantapur. The TDP members pelted stones on the residence of YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. The police advised him to leave the place until normalcy is restored. Kethireddy has accused the TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy for resorting to violent attacks in a pre-planned manner after Monday’s polling. Meanwhile the police and district administration has imposed section 144 to maintain peace and public tranquillity in the town.

Also Read: CM Jagan Expresses Grief Over Palnadu Bus Accident