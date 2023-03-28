Four-day G20 Meet Kicks-off in Visakhapatnam, CM YS Jagan to Address Foreign Delegates

Visakhapatnam: The G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting kicked off in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The theme of this global event is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’.

Visakhapatnam is hosting the second G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting while the first IWG event was held in Pune January last. The four-day event is being held at Radisson Blu Resort located on Rushikonda Beach Road and 200 delegates from different countries like

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and European Union are participating in the event in the beach city.

The Visakha administration has made elaborate arrangements for the IWG meeting which will conclude on March 31. A total of 2,500 strong police force has been deployed in the city to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the event.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the IWG meeting and hold an interaction with the G20 representatives in the evening. YS Jagan will also address the gathering and try to woo the investors to the Telugu state. He will later join the gala dinner arranged for the guests

Also Read: Chandrababu Playing Mind Games: YSRCP Kovvur MLA