Festival of Democracy in Andhra: Long Lines Outside Polling Booths

AP Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a huge voter turnout at the polling booths. Long lines of enthusiastic voters are visible outside the polling booths at several places. Voters of all age groups including senior citizens and differently-abled persons on wheel-chairs were seen arriving at the booth. The polling is going on a quick pace and the state has recorded 23 percent of turnout at 11 am.

The Election Commission is expecting over 83 percent polling today. The Telugu state had achieved the second-highest voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The voter turnout stood at 79.74 percent in the previous elections.

The long lines of voters and the vibrant atmosphere at the polling centres clearly shows that Jagan wave is strong in the state and the YSRCP juggernaut will crush the opposition in the elections. The voters are confident that the ruling party will retain the power.

Take a look at the voters’ reaction after casting their votes here:

Notably, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fighting the election against the tripartite alliance comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party. The chief minister has urged the voters to elect YSRCP if they want the welfare schemes to continue while the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is expecting that the Modi factor will bring him back in the power

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state, TDP has fielded its candidates in 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats while two Lok Sabha candidates and 21 Assembly candidates from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party are in the poll fray.

