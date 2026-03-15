Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav Should Be Sacked: YSRCP Demands TDP

The YSR Congress Party has demanded strict action against Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), alleging that he tested positive for drug consumption during a rave party held in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media in Tadepalli on Sunday, former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu called on TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to immediately sack the MP from the party and seek accountability over the incident.

Sudhakar Babu alleged that the MP’s reported involvement in the party and the alleged drug use reflect poorly on the party’s leadership. Criticising the TDP, he sarcastically referred to it as the “Telugu Drugs Party,” claiming that liquor and drugs have become easily accessible in the state.

He further questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu would take action against his party MP or attempt to shield him politically. Sudhakar Babu also alleged that the TDP leadership maintains close communication with leaders in Telangana and suggested that such channels might be used to protect the MP from legal consequences.

The YSRCP leader also referred to past controversies, alleging that the TDP leadership failed to act even when allegations surfaced against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu after purported obscene videos went viral.

He claimed that the Eluru MP, who is the son of a former TTD Chairman, was present at the venue where the rave party allegedly took place and where gunshots were reportedly fired.

Sudhakar Babu demanded immediate action against both the MP and the TTD Chairman, stating that failure to act would send the wrong message to society.