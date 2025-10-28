Cyclone Montha Triggers Cancellation of 108 Trains Between Hyderabad and Vizag

As Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts reel under the impact of Cyclone Montha, the South Central Railway has cancelled 108 trains operating between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. Services to Kacheguda, Secunderabad, and Nampally have been suspended, while six trains have been diverted due to the cyclone.

Vijayawada Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) P.E. Edwin said helpline numbers have been set up for passengers. He added that war rooms are actively monitoring track conditions, and special counters have been opened to facilitate ticket cancellations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm Montha moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph. At 2:30 pm on October 28, it was centered about 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 480 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned that the cyclone’s intensity will increase as it nears landfall, urging citizens to cooperate with officials in relief operations.

As many as 19 of the 26 districts in the state are expected to feel the cyclone’s impact. Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram-Manyam are among those on high alert.

All ports in Andhra Pradesh have been placed on high alert. A danger signal 10 has been issued at Kakinada Port, while signal 9 warnings are in place at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Bhimunipatnam, and signal 8 at Machilipatnam and Krishnapatnam ports.