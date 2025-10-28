Cyclone Montha Impact: Heavy Rains Pound Kakinada, Vizag; 30 Flights Cancelled

As many as 19 of the 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 28 (Tuesday) under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Montha. Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram-Manyam are among the districts on high alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclonic storm Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph in the past six hours, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm. It lay centered at 5:30 a.m. on October 28 over the same region, near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 83.1°E—about 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

As Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, heavy rains have been battering coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Nellore, and Krishna districts.

The IMD has urged citizens to remain indoors, warning that Montha is among the most severe cyclones to hit Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have issued warning signal number 10 at Kakinada port, signal 9 at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Bhimunipatnam ports, and signal 8 at Machilipatnam and Krishnapatnam ports.

With heavy rainfall lashing Visakhapatnam since October 27 (Monday), over 30 flights have reportedly been cancelled.

District administrations remain on high alert, with 10 teams each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed across the state.

Over 260 relief centres have been set up in Kakinada district and more than 190 in Nellore district.