Coast Guard Holds Mock Drill On Oil Spill In Suryaraopeta Beach

Kakinada: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday carried out a mock drill to show how to tackle a possible oil spill in the sea from ships at Suryaraopeta Beach.

The exercise was conducted by involving Coast Guard units , state government administration, oil companies and other partner organisations participated in the drill.

The Coast Guard team demonstrated how they removed over 100 tonnes of oil from the Suryaraopeta beach and how to protect the sea waters from pollutants.

Indian Coast Guard Kakinada Station Executive Officer Commandant T.R.K Rao said that they successfully removed the oil slick without causing any pollution.

A specialised Coast Guard Pollution Response Team had come from Chennai and this exercise was conducted with the cooperation of ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance, KSPL.

AE Subhan of the Pollution Board said the mock drill was conducted with the help of the revenue department as per the orders of the chairman of the district disaster management organisation and the district collector.

Pollution Control Board Statistics Officer Chalam, Tahsildar Murarji, Deputy Tahsildar Srinivas and others also participated in the exercise.