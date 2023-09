CM YS Jagan Invited for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to attend the Kanipakam Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka swamy vari Brahmotsavams to be held from September 18 to October 8.

The invitation was extended to Chief Minister by Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, KanipakamTemple Trust Board Chairman A. Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer A. Venkatesh at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

They handed over the invitation card, sesha vastram and prasadam to the Chief Minister. Vedic pundits recited hymns and blessed him.

