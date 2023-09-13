CM YS Jagan to Chair AP Cabinet Meet on Sep 20

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet on September 20. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair the meeting of the State Council of Ministers scheduled to be held at 3 PM at Secretariat in Velagapudi in Guntur, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The State Cabinet will discuss key issues including the upcoming Assembly session. According to initial information received, the government will convene a five-day session of the State Legislative Assembly from September 21. The Assembly session may be extended by two days, if the government feels necessary.

The government will likely introduce a Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees bill in the Assembly session. In addition to this, a few bills on ordinances and some new bills are expected to be tabled in the House.

