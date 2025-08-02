Chandrababu in Singapore: Investment Hunt or Just Another Timepass?

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent tour of Singapore, accompanied by a group of ministers, appears to have yielded little more than photo opportunities. Promoted as a mission to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh, the four-day visit concluded without any significant investment deals being announced.

The Chief Minister was joined by his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, and other senior officials. Despite the high-level delegation, the outcome of the trip seems to be underwhelming.

Naidu, known for his admiration of Singapore’s development model, had previously partnered with a Singapore consortium to design the Amaravati capital during his 2014–2019 tenure. That project, however, was scrapped following the TDP's electoral defeat in 2019.

This time, the absence of a press conference upon his return has not gone unnoticed. Political opponents argue that Naidu's silence signals an acknowledgement that the trip fell short of expectations.

Sources indicate that the Singapore government conveyed its unwillingness to enter into any formal agreements with the Andhra Pradesh government at this time. In response, the delegation shifted its focus to inviting officials and companies to the upcoming Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November this year.

In the absence of concrete outcomes, media outlets biased towards the TDP have been accused of exaggerating the significance of a generic statement made by an AI cloud team member from Rolls Royce. During an interaction with Naidu, the employee casually remarked that she would “request the company’s heads” to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Despite having no authority over company expansion, her comments were prominently featured in TDP-aligned newspapers — a move that even some party leaders privately ridiculed.

The only formal outcome of the Singapore trip was an agreement signed by IT Minister Nara Lokesh with Tesseract US Inc. and YouTube Academies to set up a Creator Academy in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at promoting the creative economy and fostering innovation.

This isn’t the first time the TDP has faced criticism for high-profile foreign visits with low returns. Naidu’s previous trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum also drew flak, as it failed to generate any substantial business investment for the state.