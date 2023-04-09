AMARAVATI: YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani slammed Opposition TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on the TIDCO houses. Addressing the media on Sunday, she took a jibe at the TDP leader and stated that with a selfie, he scored a self-goal. She alleged that TDP leaders who are used to committing fraud are still continuing to do so and that Chandrababu Naidu is under the illusion that people will believe a lie just because they have repeated the same ten times.

The YSRCP MLA said that the previous government looted in the name of TIDCO houses. “We are building 17 thousand colonies in the state. We have already given 50 thousand TIDCO houses. We will give another 40,000 TIDCO houses in the coming two months, she informed.

She further said that the TDP was like a cancerous tumor that trampled the special status issue, and neglected the Polavaram project for kickbacks, she questioned. Chandrababu has the credit of trashing the manifesto she said and challenged whether the TDP had the guts to contest in all 175 seats.

