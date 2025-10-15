Chandrababu’s “Google Data Centre” Claim Exposes Hidden Adani Deal in Visakhapatnam

The much-hyped “Google Data Centre” project being showcased by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as a landmark global investment in Andhra Pradesh has come under severe criticism, with former minister and Anakapalli district YSRCP president Gudivada Amarnath accusing the CM of deliberately deceiving the public through false propaganda.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP city office, Amarnath alleged that the so-called Google Data Centre is not a standalone Google investment, but a joint venture with the Adani Group, whose name the government has “conveniently concealed” to avoid scrutiny. “This is yet another example of Chandrababu’s PR-driven politics—selling corporate tie-ups as global achievements while hiding the truth from the people,” Amarnath said.

He clarified that the foundation for the Adani Data Centre was already laid during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, when land allocation, permissions, and agreements were processed transparently under an employment-linked model. “Chandrababu Naidu has simply rebranded an existing project to claim false credit,” he charged.

Amarnath also questioned the economic logic and public benefit of the deal, pointing to official figures that suggest the State is extending ₹22,000 crore in subsidies in return for just 200 jobs. “Even Eenadu newspaper, which openly backs Chandrababu, published these numbers. Where is the justification?” he asked.

He further stated that data centres, by their very nature, generate minimal employment, a fact acknowledged by Sify Chairman himself. “During YSRCP’s rule, Adani was asked to develop IT Towers and generate 25,000 jobs as part of a sustainable IT ecosystem model. If employment was truly Naidu’s priority, why didn’t he demand a Google Development Centre instead of blindly giving away public resources?” Amarnath questioned.

The YSRCP leader revealed that the MoU signed with the company is alarmingly one-sided, offering massive concessions that could drain the State’s finances:

500 acres of prime land at a 25% rebate,

₹2,200 crore capital subsidy,

₹1,000 crore annual power subsidy,

15-year electricity duty waiver, and

20-year transmission charges waiver.

“These aren’t incentives—they are giveaways at the cost of Andhra Pradesh’s taxpayers,” he said. Amarnath also flagged the environmental and infrastructural implications of the project, revealing that the data centre will consume 1 million units of electricity per hour—equivalent to the entire power requirement of Visakhapatnam city—and draw 5 TMCs of water from Polavaram, with no public clarity on how these resources will be managed.

“This is not development; this is corporate looting sponsored by Chandrababu Naidu,” Amarnath declared. “Visakhapatnam’s resources are being handed over without jobs, without revenue, and without public benefit. The Chief Minister owes the people an explanation—not another media spectacle.”

He urged citizens to “see through the lies” and demand transparency in what he described as “a backdoor deal wrapped in the name of development.”