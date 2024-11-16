Chandrababu Naidu's Brother Nara Ramamurthy Naidu Dies

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, the younger brother of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, passed away today. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at his native village, Naravaripalle, in Chittoor district. According to reports, Ramamurthy Naidu suffered a cardiac arrest and succumbed to it. He had been battling a rare disease and had been bedridden for a long time.

Ramamurthy Naidu had political differences with Chandrababu Naidu. In fact, he joined the Congress after resigning from the Chandrababu-led TDP just before the 2002 general elections. Later, Ramamurthy Naidu returned to the TDP fold, as Naidu had his supporters in the Congress who reportedly isolated him. According to various reports, Chandrababu Naidu allegedly sabotaged Ramamurthy Naidu's political career.

Ramamurthy Naidu's son, Nara Rohit, is a Telugu film actor. On October 13, he got engaged to his Prathinidhi 2 co-star, Sireesha Lella, in Hyderabad.

