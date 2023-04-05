Central Water Commission to Hold Meeting on Polavaram Backwater Effect on April 10

New Delhi: Central Water Commission has called for a meeting on Polavaram project flooding issue on April 10. The crucial meeting will be chaired by Secretary of Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) Pankaj Kumar in which the government will discuss ways to evaluate the backwater impacts on upstream of the Polavaram dam during floods.

The MoJS Secretary has directed the key officials of the water resources departments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Engineers-in-Chief and Chief Executive Officer of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to attend the meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

In view of the upcoming meeting of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the PPA authorities have cancelled the meeting of concerned officials from both the Telugu states which was scheduled to be held on the same day (April 10) in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Telangana, AP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh states had approached the Supreme Court expressing technical objections regarding the project, and in this context, the court ordered a consensus with all the States. Later, the CWC held a meeting the national capital and discussed the effects on the Godavari River’s backwaters.

