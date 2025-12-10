CBN Govt Destroying AP’s Economy, Turning the State Into Colombo

YSRCP leader and former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tore into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of running a government built on false claims, cooked numbers and strategic misinformation.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Buggana said that even after 18 months in power, the coalition government continues to blame the previous administration instead of admitting its own failures.

“Naidu is spreading blatant lies on income and GSDP figures”

According to Buggana, Naidu has been deliberately misleading people by claiming that the state’s economy collapsed under the YSRCP.

He countered with data:

Between 2014–19, under Chandrababu, AP contributed 4.45% to the national GDP.

Under YSRCP, that rose to 4.8%, even during the COVID crisis.

In per-capita income, AP stood at 18th place during Naidu’s previous tenure; it improved to 15th place under Jagan.

Massive Borrowings Exposed

Buggana said Naidu has no moral right to talk about debt when he himself is pushing the state to dangerous levels.

Jagan’s government borrowed ₹3.32 lakh crore over five years.

Chandrababu has already borrowed ₹2.66 lakh crore in just 18 months.

As per CAG, AP is projected to be No. 1 in debt burden in 2025–26.

Naidu is taking loans of ₹9,000 crore every single month, Buggana revealed.

He slammed Naidu for dismissing official data:

“According to him, RBI is wrong, CAG is wrong… only Chandrababu’s numbers are true. A Chief Minister telling such blatant lies cannot be trusted. People won’t believe his imaginary calculations.”

“Naidu rule is destruction coated with incompetence”

Buggana said farmers are the worst hit under the current coalition government:

No crop has a remunerative price.

Farmers are unable to harvest due to losses.

They are begging for Minimum Support Price.

He contrasted this with YSRCP’s record:

Input assistance was given before the beginning of the crop season.

Support extended for two crops every year.

34 lakh farmers received input subsidies.

“They said AP would become Sri Lanka under YSRCP. Now it looks like Colombo under Naidu”

Buggana reminded that the opposition once claimed AP was heading towards a Sri Lanka-like collapse.

“Now under Naidu, the state is actually slipping into a Colombo-like crisis. Let Chandrababu explain how he is creating wealth,” he said.

He also accused Naidu of diverting central funds:

“The Centre released advance amounts for Polavaram, and Naidu has misused those funds. He must answer where that money has gone.”

Also Read: Jagan Tears Into Naidu: TDP Govt Peddling Cooked-Up Numbers While AP Sinks Into Fiscal Crisis

Also Read: 18 Months of Chandrababu Naidu’s Governance Drove AP Into Bankruptcy