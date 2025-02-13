Bird Flu Scare: High Alert in AP and Telangana; Beware of These Symptoms

The recent Bird Flu outbreak in India has put health officials on high alert. States like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are facing the major brunt of this outbreak and are forced to slaughter tens of thousands of birds affected by this disease.

Andhra Pradesh’s neighbouring state Telangana also closed its borders to prevent the disease from spreading. Not just in India, Bird Flu is even troubling the US as they are also struggling to protect their poultry.

So far in Andhra Pradesh, bird flu was detected in a person in Eluru district, health officials confirm. The infected person resides near a poultry farm and authorities have already taken precautionary measures by setting up a special medical camp to treat individuals with bird flu-like symptoms.

What are the symptoms of Bird Flu in Humans? Let us try to understand.

The flu virus can be spread from birds to humans through contact. Touching, killing, and living near the vicinity of infected birds are a few of how Bird Flu transmits to humans.

Once transmitted, the symptoms include Muscle Pain, Cough, Difficulty Breathing, Headache, Stomach Pain, and Diarrhea are the symptoms exhibited by individuals affected by this virus.

It will take 3-5 days after the infection spreads for the virus to affect the human body. There is no vaccination for Bird Flu and antiviral drugs like Tamiflu and Revenza are recommended by doctors to treat this disease. The chance of death through Bird Flu is minimal.