YS Jagan on Ponnur Incident: Barbaric Attack on Farmers

Farmers from Mamillapalli village in Ponnur mandal of Guntur district met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and narrated the alleged attack carried out by TDP leaders and supporters on a godown where maize stocks had been stored due to poor market prices.

The farmers alleged that TDP activists broke open the godown locks using iron rods, vandalised the premises and assaulted those who attempted to resist. Along with godown owner Soda Samudrayya and Ponnur YSRCP in-charge Ambati Murali Krishna, they showed photographs and videos of the incident to YS Jagan.

According to the farmers, nearly 500 TDP leaders, activists and supporters allegedly created chaos in Mamillapalli under the encouragement of Ponnur TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

YS Jagan expressed strong anger over the incident and condemned the alleged attack on farmers who had stored their produce due to the lack of remunerative prices. Describing the attack on the godown as a “barbaric act,” he also objected to the filing of atrocity cases against the affected farmers instead of taking action against those responsible for the violence.

Assuring full support to the affected families, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP Legal Cell would provide all necessary legal assistance and that the party would stand firmly with the farmers in their fight for justice.

Several YSRCP leaders from Ponnur also met YS Jagan during the occasion.