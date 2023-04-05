AP: PM Modi Gives Shout-out to AIIMS Mangalagiri for THIS Reason
Amaravati: AIIMS in Mangalagiri of Andhra Pradesh has come in praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a milestone of crossing 10 lakh outpatient consultations.
Earlier on Monday, AIIMS Mangalagiri put out a tweet on its official handle to celebrate the occasion of reaching a milestone in terms of OPD consultations.
“Another #milestone! We are happy to share that our institute has crossed #10lakh (1000000) outpatient consultations today !! Thanking our patients for their trust in us @PMOIndia, @MoHFW_INDIA, @NITIAayog, @mansukhmandviya, @DrBharatippawar, @AndhraPradeshCM, @AyushmanNHA, @PIB_India,” AIIMS Mangalagiri wrote in a tweet on April 3, 2023.
Another #milestone! We are happy to share that our institute has crossed #10lakh (1000000) outpatient consultations today !! Thanking our patients for their trust in us😊 @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @NITIAayog @mansukhmandviya @DrBharatippawar @AndhraPradeshCM @AyushmanNHA @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/mkafXrDPOb
— AIIMS, Mangalagiri-AP (@mangalAiimsAP) April 3, 2023
This tweet caught the attention of PM Modi who replied to the Andhra hospital tweet. He also recalled his interaction with a doctor at the hospital and the patient who received medical advice through tele-consultation during his recent Mann Ki Baat radio programme.
A good achievement by the institution. In one of the recent #MannKiBaat programmes I had discussed this issue including interaction with a doctor and someone who has benefitted from tele-consultations. https://t.co/6TeyQiAhZw https://t.co/44rhMrT2KA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023
Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also commended the work of AIIMS Mangalagiri through a tweet.
Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted ''Well done! Congratulations to the doctors & staff of @MangalAiimsAP on crossing milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations!Keep serving society, humanity & the nation with great zeal & devotion!'', he added.
Well done! Congratulations to the doctors & staff of @MangalAiimsAP on crossing milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations!
Keep serving society, humanity & the nation with great zeal & devotion! https://t.co/W39vrwwZfq
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 3, 2023
