AP: PM Modi Gives Shout-out to AIIMS Mangalagiri for THIS Reason

Amaravati: AIIMS in Mangalagiri of Andhra Pradesh has come in praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a milestone of crossing 10 lakh outpatient consultations.

Earlier on Monday, AIIMS Mangalagiri put out a tweet on its official handle to celebrate the occasion of reaching a milestone in terms of OPD consultations.

“Another #milestone! We are happy to share that our institute has crossed #10lakh (1000000) outpatient consultations today !! Thanking our patients for their trust in us @PMOIndia, @MoHFW_INDIA, @NITIAayog, @mansukhmandviya, @DrBharatippawar, @AndhraPradeshCM, @AyushmanNHA, @PIB_India,” AIIMS Mangalagiri wrote in a tweet on April 3, 2023.

This tweet caught the attention of PM Modi who replied to the Andhra hospital tweet. He also recalled his interaction with a doctor at the hospital and the patient who received medical advice through tele-consultation during his recent Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also commended the work of AIIMS Mangalagiri through a tweet.

Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted ''Well done! Congratulations to the doctors & staff of @MangalAiimsAP on crossing milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations!Keep serving society, humanity & the nation with great zeal & devotion!'', he added.

