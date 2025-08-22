AP DSC 2025 Results Today, August 22: Download Merit List

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to release the overall merit list for DSC 2025 today, August 22. Officials confirmed that the list will be made available on the official DSC website as well as on the portals of District Education Officers (DEOs).

The recruitment examination was conducted as per schedule, with strict adherence to transparency and technical safeguards. Candidates were given ample opportunities to correct their TET marks, and even after scorecards were issued, one final window was provided to ensure no eligible candidate was left out. With the Sports Quota merit list already finalized, arrangements for publishing the overall list have now been completed.

As part of the recruitment process, candidates falling under the Zone of Consideration will receive their call letters through their personal login. They must attend the certificate verification process in person, carrying original certificates, recently issued caste certificates, attested photocopies, and passport-size photographs. Importantly, candidates must also upload their certificates on the official website before appearing for verification.

A detailed checklist of required documents will be published online. Authorities have clarified that failure to attend verification, submit valid documents, or meet eligibility requirements will result in the chance being passed on to the next candidate in the merit list.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a strong warning against middlemen and fake agents claiming to secure teacher posts and urged aspirants not to fall prey to false information on social media. Legal action will be taken against those found spreading misleading propaganda.

The Education Department stressed that aspirants should rely only on official DSC notifications, press releases, candidate logins, and DEO websites for updates on scores, merit lists, and appointment orders. The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparent recruitment of qualified teachers to strengthen the state’s education system.

Download AP DSC 2025 Merit List: apdsc.apcfss.in