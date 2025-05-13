AP Mega DSC 2025: Last Chance to Apply for 16,347 Teacher Posts – Deadline May 15

Andhra Pradesh: Aspirants aiming for government teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh have just three days left to apply for the much-awaited Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment. The School Education Department has officially announced that the last date to submit applications is May 15th. This recruitment drive is one of the largest in recent times, offering a total of 16,347 teacher posts across the state.

Since the release of the official notification on April 20th, the response has been overwhelming. As per the department’s latest update, 3,03,527 applications have already been received, reflecting the massive interest among teaching aspirants in the state.

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official portals: https://cse.ap.gov.in/ and https://apdsc.apcfss.in/. Applicants are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria, syllabus, and exam pattern before applying. The recruitment aims to fill vacancies in various categories such as SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher), School Assistants, PGTs, TGTs, and other specialised posts.

With the deadline fast approaching, this is a final reminder for eligible candidates to seize this golden opportunity. Delays could lead to missing out on a promising teaching career in the state’s government schools. Interested individuals are encouraged to act promptly and complete the application process without waiting until the last moment.