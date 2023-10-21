AP High Court: 4 New Additional Judges Sworn-in 

Vijayawada: Four new Additional Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Vijayawada on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony was held in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium in the city.

State High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Minister of Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu and several high court judges and others were present on the occasion.

On Wednesday, the Union government notified the appointment of four additional judges Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam and Nyapathy Vijay to Andhra Pradesh high court.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan called on Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.

