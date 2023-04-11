Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government school teachers could soon be able to pursue certificate courses offered by IIT-Madras to upgrade their teaching skills in science disciplines, and students according to a proposal approved by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

In a review meeting on the Education Department, Reddy approved the proposal on teaching methods for effective implementation of subject teacher concept over the next two

He also stressed the need to keep a vigil on the attendance of students in schools as the State government is implementing schemes such as "Amma Vodi", "Vidya Devena" and "Vasathi Devena" to bring down the dropout rate.

The CM also directed officials to finish printing next year's Vidya Kanuka textbooks in advance while the latter pointed out that they would be ready by May 15.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to prepare e-content to enable students to take examinations such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) at the primary and junior levels.

He highlighted that students should be made to attend TOEFL examinations at the primary and junior levels, including undergoing tests in reading, writing, and listening to enhance their skills. The Chief Minister who is specifically focusing on children getting quality education has made efforts to strengthen the education system by implementing quality mid-day meals and providing textbooks and tuition fees.

The Government School officials were advised to train students in order to acquire the best English skills and abilities Through this, TOEFL tests will be conducted for the students of classes 3 to 5 at the primary level and those of classes 6 to 9 at the junior level and certificates will be provided to those who pass.

He said that education should not be a financial burden and the government is providing support and taking measures so that every student is regularly attending classes and keeping track of students’ attendance by keeping the parents informed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the students attend classes every day and ensure that the learning process runs smoothly without any disturbances and to track the teaching and learning processes so that the quality standards increase.

The officials have announced a certificate course in collaboration with IIT Madras which will improve skills in Maths, Chemistry, and Physics and implementation of IFP(interactive flat panel) will be installed by June, said CM Jagan Mohan.

Distribution of Tabs: CM reviewed the distribution of tabs to class 8 students and issued some instructions. If the tabs require repairs, appropriate action should be taken immediately. If a problem arises, it is solved within two or three days and handed back to the students.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Visit Markapuram To Distribute YSR EBC Nestham Amount