AP Govt Appoints New Executive Officers for Sri Sailam, Simhachalam Temples

Nandyal: The Andhra Pradesh government transferred the Executive Officers (EOs) of Sri Sailam and Simhachalam temples on Tuesday. The government has appointed Special Deputy Collector Peddiraju as the new EO of Sri Sailam temple.

Peddiraju will replace the outgoing Executive Officer S Lavanna with immediate effect. While Srinivas Murthy was appointed as an EO for Simhachalam temple.

