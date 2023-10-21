AP Directorate General of Mines Slaps Heavy Fine on Ex-Dharmavaram MLA G Suryanarayana

Anantapur: Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana, also known as Suri Varadapuram was fined Rs 1.60 crore in connection with the irregularities in the stone crusher unit.

The officials of the Directorate General of Mines found large-scale irregularities after they conducted raids on Suryanarayana-owned Nitin Sai Constructions (stone crusher unit) located at Survey number 40-4, 53 at Krishnamreddypalli village in Anantapur.

They found that the road metal (solid material) was being transported from the nearby quarry to the crusher unit. Later, gravels of sizes 6 mm, 12 mm, 30 mm and 40 mm were crushed to make dust and shifted to different places. During inspection, it was revealed that there was a major difference in the stocks of quarry and the crusher unit.

The officials found that record books containing the stock of road metal brought from the nearby Chiyyedu village and in the crusher unit were not adding up. During investigation, the officials found that the management of the crusher unit did not record the details of road metal volume of 24,370 cubic metre.

“Large-scale irregularities were found during our inspection in the Nitin Sai Constructions unit. The record books containing the details of road metal brought from the quarry and the stock in the crusher unit were not tallying. After uncovering the irregularities, the department has initiated appropriate action against the management of the crusher unit,” Nagaiah, Dy Director, Directorate General of Mines, Anantapur.

Subsequently, the Department of Mines served a notice to Nitin Sai Constructions and sought more details, however, the management of the crusher unit failed to comply. After receiving no response from the management, the officials calculated the market value of the transported road metal and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 1.60 crore on the management of the crusher unit. The authorities also dispatched a notice to them saying if the fine is not paid immediately, the crusher unit will be seized by the department.

