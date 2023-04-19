AP CM YS Jagan Wishes Mother YS Vijayamma On Her Birthday

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday, wished his mother YS Vijayamma on her birthday today.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister in a simple yet heartfelt note wrote, " Happy Birthday Amma", and shared a picture of them hugging each other.

YS Vijayalakshmi who is popularly known as YS Vijayamma among her husband the late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's followers and YSRCP aides was born on April 19, 1956.

Happy Birthday Amma! pic.twitter.com/4VYU6vwDxB — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 19, 2023

The Chief Minister was in Srikakulam today for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mulapeta Greenfield Port Project worth Rs 4,362 crore today.

