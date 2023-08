August 18, 2023

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Sri Bandana Hari, Chairman of State Agnikula Kshatriya Corporation. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Also Read: Andhra Govt Signs MoU with edX, CM YS Jagan Calls it Gamechanger