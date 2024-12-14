Andhra Pradesh Weather Alert: Rain Likely to Impact Coastal Areas from Dec 17

Visakhapatnam: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the formation of a surface circulation over the South Andaman Sea on Saturday, indicating the possibility of renewed rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. Experts predict the development of low-pressure areas after December 17, which are expected to affect the coastal regions of the state. These weather systems will bring increased rain, particularly along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. The department further stated that the rainfall is likely to begin on the night of December 17, with several coastal areas experiencing showers over the coming days. The public is advised to stay updated on weather forecasts for any changes in conditions.

