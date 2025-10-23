Andhra Pradesh 24-Hour Rain Alert: School and College Holidays Likely

The state government has declared a red alert as a number of districts are still facing heavy rain due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The state will see intense rain for the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with fears of flooding and disruption to normal life.

The areas of Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Annamayya will be the most impacted, with predictions indicating heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms. Residents have been advised by the authorities to remain indoors, stay away from water-logged places, and exercise vigilance in low-lying areas.

Though no formal declaration has been issued about school and college holidays yet, district administrations are keeping a close eye on developments. In case the rains continue, schools in affected districts are expected to be declared holidays for safety reasons.

The disaster management department has directed local bodies to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures so that there is no damage or loss of life.

Simultaneously, meteorologists have also forecast another bout of rain on October 25 and October 28, indicating that damp weather conditions could persist over Andhra Pradesh during the week.

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