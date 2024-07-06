Andhra police crack whip on bikers for using ‘Pithapuram MLA’ stickers

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh police are finally putting a full stop to the ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’ (belongs to Pithapuram MLA) trend in the state. Days before the announcement of Assembly election results, the janasainiks and fans of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, had started this trend to extend their support to him by putting banners with this text and fixing stickers to their vehicles.

The election results were announced and TDP formed the government with the support of Jana Sena and BJP and yet the traffic police chose to ignore it. In a brazen violation of traffic rules, the sympathisers of deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan are proudly displaying ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’ stickers replacing the number plate.

Recently, a video started making rounds on social media in which a traffic policeman is shown stopping a scooterist and removing the sticker from the number plate as it was explicitly hiding the vehicle registration number. The police official counselled the vehicle owner about the importance of displaying the number plate and let him go with a warning. Several netizens supported the action of the police and said we should follow the traffic and road safety rules on the road.

