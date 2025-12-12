Alluri Bus Accident: 9 Dead As Bus Falls Of Road, YS Jagan Expresses Deep Shock

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in which several pilgrims lost their lives.

A private bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a valley on the Tulasipakala Ghat Road in Chinturu mandal, resulting in multiple fatalities and leaving many others critically injured.

Calling the incident heart-wrenching, YS Jagan conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He urged the government to take immediate measures to ensure the best possible medical treatment for all those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Also Read: Alluri Bus Accident: 9 Tourists From Chittoor Traveling to Bhadrachalam Killed