All sections feel cheated in coalition govt

Tadepalli, Jan 5: YSRCP has said that the coalition government has been cheating on all sections of people by not fulfilling a single poll promise and raising loans which has no proper accounting.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, party MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekahar said Nara Lokesh has been speaking out of the hat and he has been a failure in handling the Education portfolio as he lacks proper orientation.

Lokesh should speak out as to what reforms he had taken up. Salaries are not paid till date in Education Department and he should tell if digital classes are taking placer or not. There is lot of false propaganda going on about English medium. While Lokesh had gone for English medium, he does not want the poor students to have the same benefit and they are looked down upon.

It is ridiculous on part of Lokesh to tell that YSRCP government has done nothing to Visakhapatnam. It was YSRCP that has fought for Railway zone from land acquisition to Waltair zone. The DPR for Vizag Metro was prepared by our government, he said.

Various software companies had come during our term and now the coalition government is favouring Gitam University showing off its nepotism, he said.

The cheating rampant as the coalition government has raised Rs 1.19 lakh crore loans but not a single welfare was implemented which shows the sincerity of the government.

The wealth creation is only for Chandrababu himself but not for the poor and dalits are always neglected by him. The government is vindictive on officials and are being harassed.

All sections of people are facing hardships. Chandrababu Naidu had built temporary buildings during his earlier term resorting to corrupt practices. The petrol rate in Chittoor, the home district of Chandrababu Naidu, is highest in the entire country which shows the level of governance, he said.