Adityanath Das Releases Vikasa Varshika (Fouth Edition)

Sri Adityanath Das, retired Chief Secretary and Chief Advisor to A.P. Government and Resident Commissioner of A.P. Bhavan, New Delhi today released a book compiling the daily activities of Chief Minister Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While releasing the book in his Office in New Delhi this morning in the presence of Sri Devulapalli Amar, Advisor for National Media and Inter-State Affairs, Government of AP., Sri Das appreciated the efforts of getting such a valuable publication for the fourth consecutive year.

He specially congratulated Sri Palepu Raja Sekhar for compiling the official daily activities of CM as it can be a ready reckoner.

The book in Telugu titled "Prathi Dinam Praja Hitam" Vikasa Varshika-IV" was published by the office of Advisor, National Media and Inter-State Affairs, Government of AP.

