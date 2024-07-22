In 50 Days, TDP Govt Failed on All Fronts: YS Jagan's Open Letter

Andhra Pradesh State Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled an all-round attack against the ruling government. Jagan alleged that the government failed within 50 days after coming to the power. Jagan alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated.

In a long post shared by Jagan Mohan Reddy on X, he wrote how the government failed on all fronts.

Jagan wrote, "In just 50 days, this government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has collapsed, causing public fear. They couldn't even present a full budget, relying on a vote-on-account for 7 months, exposing their inability to fulfill promises. Chandrababu Naidu's government, fearing questions, creates chaos to divert attention, using violence to suppress opposition. In the current assembly, there are only two sides: the ruling party and the opposition."

Recognise YSRCP as Opposition Party: YS Jagan

Jagan demanded that the YSR Congress Party should be recognised as the Opposition. "Our party should be recognized as the opposition, but the government fears this. Recognizing us means giving us the right to speak in the assembly, which they want to avoid. Despite 50 days in power, Chandrababu Naidu governs in fear. His attempts to murder democracy reminds us of Shishupala’s sins, indicating that his day of reckoning is near. I along with our party's MLAs, MLCs, and leaders am heading to Delhi on the 24th to protest and highlight the State's misrule, political murders, and violence. We will advocate for President's rule in Andhra Pradesh and continue our fight along with allied parties," Jagan wrote.

కేవలం 50 రోజుల్లోనే ఈ ప్రభుత్వం అన్నింటా వైఫల్యం చెందింది. రాష్ట్రంలో శాంతి భద్రతలు పూర్తిగా క్షీణించాయి. ఈ అరాచకపాలన పట్ల ప్రజల్లో వ్యతిరేకత మొదలైంది. అందుకే ప్రభుత్వం వేసే ప్రతి అడుగులోనూ భయం కనబడుతోంది.

ఈ ప్రభుత్వం ఎంతగా భయపడుతోంది అంటే.. ఈ ఏడాది, అంటే 12 నెలల కాలానికి… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 22, 2024

Also Read: Watch AP Assembly: YSRCP Stages Walk Out