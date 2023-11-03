Telangana Sentiment Won't Work Anymore, KCR Shouldn't Bring AP For Politics

AP Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao countered Telangana CM KCR's comments. He said that AP has set an example for other states. He mentioned that CM Jagan is implementing many welfare schemes. Hitavu said that it is not right to talk like you want for votes.

Minister Karumuri expressed anger that KCR was talking about Andhra Pradesh. He said that they have done good in AP which Telangana did not do during Corona. He said that KCR left the people in the wind when Covid came and they are implementing Arogyashree in AP brilliantly. He reminded that when it rains in Hyderabad, children get washed away in rivers. He criticized that Telangana sentiment is not a workout in AP.

"KCR says that Andhra Pradesh grain is being sold in Telangana. After we bought grain in AP, we paid the grain money to the farmers within three days. We go door to door and give rice. If you are giving normal rice we are giving Surtex rice. Why did you not give the goods in Telangana which we are giving to the people?"

"What did KCR do when water was flowing from houses in Hyderabad? Has KCR been able to implement all the welfare schemes implemented in AP? Telangana sentiment is being brought to the fore again for KCR election. KCR Speak for Telangana. But criticizing our state is ridiculous." Minister Karumuri questioned KCR.