All Eyes On AP CM Jagan's Meeting With Cabinet

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's governance is on full throttle. CM Jagan is all set to convene a cabinet meeting on 31st October. All eyes are on this cabinet meeting. This is going to take place at the Block 1 of the cabinet meeting room at 11 AM. AP Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has circulated the said orders. The HODs of all the departments have been asked to submit the proposals to discuss in the cabinet meeting by 27th October evening 4 pm to the General Adiminstration Department (Cabinet).

With this the officials are busy in making preparations on the key issues to be discussed in the cabinet. The meeting chaired by CM Jagan will be attended by the ministers of his cabinet.