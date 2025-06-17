Andhra: Jagan to go ahead with visit to Palnadu district despite police curbs

Amaravati, June 17 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Palnadu district on June 18 to console the family of a party functionary who committed suicide due to alleged police harassment.

Despite police imposing restrictions, Jagan Mohan Reddy will go ahead with his visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district to console the family members of YSRCP leader and deputy sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao.

YSRCP leaders said that Jagan will travel by road from his Tadepalli residence in Amaravati to Rentapalla. After consoling the family of Nagamalleswara Rao, Jagan will unveil his statue.

The opposition party alleged that the TDP-led coalition government is trying to create hurdles for their leader's visit. It made it clear that the former chief minister will go ahead with his visit.

The YSRCP has condemned the indifference of the police in giving permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Superintendent of Police at Palnadu on Tuesday, former minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, and Sattenapalli YSRCP in-charge Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy stated that the government is misusing police to block Jagan’s visit under the pretext of security concerns.

The leaders revealed that police were strangely allowing only 100 people to accompany Jagan, citing security. Despite this, they asserted that YS Jagan will go ahead with the visit, regardless of whether police permission is granted. They made it clear that the convoy will directly reach the bereaved family’s house without any disruption. They emphasised that once YS Jagan gives his word, he never backs down, and he will meet the family even if he has to go alone.

They also stated that the party cannot stop people from coming, as Jagan is always with people. "The police have been harassing him in a multitude of ways to stop him as the coalition government is conspiring to foil his visit, but he will be in Rentapalla of Sattenapalli mandal," they said.

They alleged that the coalition government is scared of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity.

Palnadu police imposed restrictions on Jagan's visit in view of the stone pelting during his recent visit to Prakasam district. Jagan had accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of deliberately provoking people against his visit to Podili in Prakasam district.

He had visited Podili to meet distressed Tobacco farmers and offer them support, as they have been denied fair prices.

"Over 40,000 farmers and locals joined me in solidarity. To divert attention from the issue at hand, Chandrababu Naidu connived to send about 40 TDP workers to disrupt the meeting and provoke violence by pelting stones along our route. Thankfully, the farmers and public showed great restraint and did not retaliate against the acute assaults by TDP goons,” Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on the social media platform ‘X’.

