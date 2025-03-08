Ananya shares what’s been ‘very supportive’ during her Seychelles vacay

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying a holiday in Seychelles, gave a glimpse of her tan, which she said was very supportive.

Ananya took to her Instagram, where she dropped a handful of images of herself. The actress shared closeup images of herself showcasing the make-up, tan lines and the sunrays adding an extra glow to her perfect skin.

“The sun, my tan and my make up were very supportive,” she wrote as the caption.

On Friday, the actress gave a peep inside her first day at the Island country in East Africa.

She wrote: “Seychelles day 1 has already been a dream @fsseychelles @aabee_holidays”

The actress revealed the challenge she is facing in stepping out of her house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a photo of her pet dogs and captioned it, “How am I meant to leave the house ever??.” In the image, her furry friends can be seen sitting and gazing at the actress as she clicks their photo.

Ananya had previously revealed her new “travel buddy.” "

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her latest companion—a book. To help her get through March, Ananya has chosen Agatha Christie’s iconic "Death on the Nile." Along with the snap of the book, Ananya captioned the post, “Travel buddy this March.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including "Tu Mera Main Tera” and "Chand Mera Dil”.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”

